NOVA High School Scores & Highlights (February 8, 2022)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Last week of regular season high school basketball in the Commonwealth.

South Lakes at Madison (Boy’s Basketball)

With the top seed in the Concorde District playoffs on the line, the Seahawks came to Vienna to play. Madison was able to squeak out a victory in the first matchup, but South Lakes dominated Tuesday’s matchup, defeating the Warhawks 78-39, clinching the Concorde District regular season title.

NOVA Girl’s Basketball Scores:

Chantilly 46, Westfield 51

Oakton 39, Centreville 31

Madison 70, South Lakes 27

South County 21, Fairfax 34

W.T. Woodson 31, Alexandria City 46

Robinson 35, Lake Braddock 33

West Springfield 46, West Potomac 55

Edison 63, Hayfield 54

Mount Vernon 65, Annandale 28

Lewis 17, Falls Church 47

Jefferson 49, Justice 16

NOVA Boy’s Basketball Scores:

Westfield 82, Chantilly 62

Fairfax 32, South County 57

Lake Braddock 72, Robinson 43

Alexandria City 59, W.T. Woodson 64 (OT)

Edison 49, Hayfield 79

Justice 40, Jefferson 38

Annandale 81, Mount Vernon 79 (OT)

Falls Church 45, Lewis 36