NOVA High School Scores & Highlights (February 8, 2022)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Last week of regular season high school basketball in the Commonwealth.
South Lakes at Madison (Boy’s Basketball)
With the top seed in the Concorde District playoffs on the line, the Seahawks came to Vienna to play. Madison was able to squeak out a victory in the first matchup, but South Lakes dominated Tuesday’s matchup, defeating the Warhawks 78-39, clinching the Concorde District regular season title.
NOVA Girl’s Basketball Scores:
Chantilly 46, Westfield 51
Oakton 39, Centreville 31
Madison 70, South Lakes 27
South County 21, Fairfax 34
W.T. Woodson 31, Alexandria City 46
Robinson 35, Lake Braddock 33
West Springfield 46, West Potomac 55
Edison 63, Hayfield 54
Mount Vernon 65, Annandale 28
Lewis 17, Falls Church 47
Jefferson 49, Justice 16
NOVA Boy’s Basketball Scores:
Westfield 82, Chantilly 62
Fairfax 32, South County 57
Lake Braddock 72, Robinson 43
Alexandria City 59, W.T. Woodson 64 (OT)
Edison 49, Hayfield 79
Justice 40, Jefferson 38
Annandale 81, Mount Vernon 79 (OT)
Falls Church 45, Lewis 36