VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Wednesday night was not the best night for outdoor sports, but NOVA lacrosse was out playing, rain or shine!

Robinson at Madison (Boys)

It was the Rams night, at least on the boys side. Robinson with a convincing 12-5 win over Madison early on in the 2022 season.

Robinson at Madison (Girls)

On the girls side, Madison showed why they are one of the top teams in the area. An explosive offensive effort by the Warhawks, as they defeated Robinson 20-10.

Wakefield at Oakton (Girls)

The Cougars were unstoppable, racing out to a 7-0 lead early in the first half. The Warrior defense had no answer for Oakton, as they came out with the 18-4 victory.