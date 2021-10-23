NOVA High School Football Week 9 (October 22, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Week 9 of high school football is in the books! Plenty of storylines as we are three weeks away from playoffs.

Lake Braddock at Fairfax

The Lions came into Week 9 undefeated, but with their toughest test to date. Lake Braddock was looking to put last week’s second half collapse in the rear view mirror, however Fairfax jumped out to a lead in the first half. The Bruins would stay poised, handing Fairfax their first loss of the season 34-27.

South Lakes at Centreville

The Wildcats were the favorites in this one, and by a wide margin. However, South Lakes came to play! After being tied at 7 at the half, the Seahawks took the lead in the second half. Unfortunately, they could not hold on to it late, as Centreville wins 27-13. Both teams are now 2-1 in Concorde District play.

Madison at Westfield

Over in Chantilly, the Madison Warhawks paid a visit to Westfield in what is usually a very entertaining matchup. This year, however, it wasn’t. The Warhawks looked like they were out to prove something, as they shut out the Bulldogs 34-0. Madison has now won seven straight games and is 3-0 in district play. Westfield falls to 4-4 and is 1-2 in the Concorde.

Oakton at Chantilly

Coming into Friday, Oakton and Chantilly were both winless in district play. The Cougars haven’t won a district game since 2017, and their losing streak would not come to an end tonight. Chantilly led 21-0 late before a Nick Toole touchdown pass put the Cougars on the board. Chantilly wins 21-7 and moves to 5-3 on the season. Oakton loses their fourth straight game after starting the season 4-0.

More scores from NOVA:

West Potomac 36, South County 21 (First loss of the season for Stallions)

West Springfield 24, Alexandria City 23

McLean 28, Herndon 21 (Highlanders overcome 21-6 halftime deficit)

Yorktown 34, Wakefield 13 (Patriots sit atop the Liberty District)

Langley 21, George Marshall 26

W.T. Woodson 27, Robinson 69 (Rams are one of two undefeated teams left in Class 6)