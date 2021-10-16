NOVA High School Football Week 8 (October 15, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Week 8 of high school football action sees two matchups pinning region contenders against each other.

Lake Braddock at Robinson

The Rams (6-0) welcomed the Bruins (5-1) in the battle of two 6C regional powerhouses. Lake Braddock had the upper hand in the first half, leading 17-14. But Robinson came back in the second half, outscoring the Bruins 21-14 to win 35-31 and remain undefeated.

Madison at Centreville

Over in Clifton, Madison (5-1) and Centreville (5-1) squared off as the top teams in the Concorde District and the 6D Region. The Warhawks led 15-3 at the half, but the Wildcats made it interesting down the stretch. However, Madison wins a tough one on the road 21-17 over Centreville. Warhawks stay atop the district and region at 6-1.

More NOVA scores:

Chantilly 21, South Lakes 36 (Seahawks 2-0 in district play)

Fairfax 50, W.T. Woodson 0 (Lions 6-0)

South County 41, West Springfield 3 (Stallions 7-0)

Westfield 42, Oakton 15 (Cougars’ 3rd straight loss)

Yorktown 42, George Marshall 14

West Potomac 22, Alexandria City 21 (OT)