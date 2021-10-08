NOVA High School Football Week 7 (October 8, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Week 7 of high school football, but it’s the first week of district play all over the state!

Oakton at Madison

A rivalry separated by less than two miles. Both teams coming into the game 4-1 on the season, but it was Madison, on homecoming, dominating their cross town rivals 46-0. It’s the second straight loss for the Cougars, and for the Warhawks, they improve their winning streak to five games.

Centreville at Chantilly

Another battle of 4-1 teams in the Concorde District, Centreville traveling to take on Chantilly. The Wildcats remembering the tough loss to the Chargers last year at home, but found themselves on the right end of the game this year. A huge performance by Centreville RB Isaiah Ragaland, as he tallied over 200 yards on the ground. Wildcats win 21-7 over Chantilly and improve to 5-1.

More scores from NOVA:

Westfield 19, South Lakes 20 (Both teams 3-3)

Robinson 44, West Springfield 29 (Game played on Thursday)

W.T. Woodson 0, South County 62

Alexandria City 6, Lake Braddock 21

Herndon 21, Yorktown 34