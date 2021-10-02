NOVA High School Football Week 6 (October 1, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Last week for our NOVA teams before they all begin district play, and we had some good matchups for you!

Oakton at West Springfield

It was the battle of the unbeatens at West Springfield High School! It was also the Spartans’ homecoming game, as they faced off against the Oakton Cougars.

Oakton QB Nick Toole had another impressive performance, connecting with WR Shane Rossini multiple times on long TDs. But, it was the back up QB for West Springfield, Manny Baskerville, who had the performance of a lifetime, leading the Spartans to a 42-28 victory to remain unbeaten.

T.C. Williams at Chantilly

Over in Chantilly, the Chargers hosted undefeated T.C. Williams (now officially Alexandria City). The Chantilly offense was firing on all cylinders. Another shootout, but the Chargers ended up scoring more points down the stretch, they defeat the Titans 41-27.

George Marshall at Madison

The Warhawks have been on a roll since their Week 1 loss to Stone Bridge. Another solid performance offensively and defensively, as Madison defeated George Marshall 33-7.

Centreville at W.T. Woodson

In Fairfax, the Centreville Wildcats came out strong early, leading 12-0 after one quarter of play, and coasting to a 43-14 victory over the W.T. Woodson Cavaliers.

More scores from NOVA:

South Lakes 35, Lake Braddock 65

Edison 14, Fairfax 55