NOVA High School Football Week 5 (September 24, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — It’s already Week 5 down in northern Virginia, and the high school football season is beginning to heat up!

Two teams looking to bounce back after tough losses last week: Chantilly and Westfield

.

The Bulldogs were back at home taking on the Yorktown Patriots. The first half was not a great performance by the Westfield offense, however the defense kept them in the game. The only score of the half came from Yorktown RB Xandar Starks. Westfield was able to come back in the second half to defeat the Patriots 13-7. The Bulldogs are back above .500 heading into their bye week.

For the Chargers, it was an easier day at the office. Leading 28-0 at the half, Chantilly coasted to a 35-6 win over George Marshall. The Chargers improve to 4-1 as the Statesmen fall to 3-2.

More NOVA Final Scores:

Madison 48, Langley 0

Justice 0, South County 62

Edison 7, Robinson 49

Lake Braddock 56, Annandale 0

W.T. Woodson 35, John Lewis 2