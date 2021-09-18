NOVA High School Football Week 4 (September 17, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Week 4 of high school football in Virginia and our coverage area brought you two intriguing matchups: Westfield at South County, and Chantilly at Robinson.

In the biggest matchup of the week in northern Virginia, Westfield hung around with the 2020 runners up South County. Stallion WR Brock Spalding was the difference maker the entire game, finding the end zone multiple times, including an 88-yard TD on their first drive. South County defeated Westfield 28-20.

In Fairfax, Chantilly visited the Robinson Rams in the battle of the unbeatens. The Chargers suffered a tough loss to their starting QB Jack Griese early in the game. However, the Robinson offense was unstoppable, as they defeated Chantilly 48-20 to remain undefeated.

Other NOVA Football Scores:

Oakton 30, Yorktown 28 (Cougars 4-0 for first time since 2012)

Centreville 46, Wakefield 0

Lake Braddock 20, North Stafford 19

Hayfield 34, George Marshall 35 (OT)

Falls Church 0, Woodson 22 (First win for head coach Max Crush)

Ballou 8, Paul VI 40