NOVA High School Football Week 3 (September 10, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Week 3 high school football action down in northern Virginia, and there were plenty of storylines from our local teams.

George Marshall at Westfield

The Statesmen gave the Bulldogs everything they could on Friday. After being tied at 20 heading into overtime, Westfield runningback Jahmari Nelson scored the game winner. The Bulldogs came away with a gutsy win 26-20 over Marshall. Both teams are now 2-1 on the season.

Flint Hill at Paul VI

The first home game for Paul VI at their new school, and who do they get? Their old cross town rivals Flint Hill. It was a dominant performance by the Panthers as they defeated the Huskies 41-7. Paul VI is now 2-0 on the season. This was also Paul VI head coach Mike Grandizio’s first win against Flint Hill.

Yorktown at Madison

The Warhawks keep rolling! Another impressive win for Madison after their Week 1 loss to Stone Bridge. Back at home once again, and Warhawk Nation was flying high. Madison defeats Yorktown by a big margin, 41-0.

Langley at Oakton

The Cougars are 3-0! It’s the best start in recent memory, and none of their games have been close. Back at home this week, Oakton takes care of Langley 34-15.

More final scores from NOVA:

Washington-Liberty 6, Chantilly 37

Robinson 57, Justice 0

Centreville 42, Mount Vernon 0

McLean 16, Edison 13

W.T. Woodson 14, Wakefield 28