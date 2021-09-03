NOVA High School Football Week 2

(WDVM) — Week 2 of high school football down in northern Virginia kicked off Thursday, with plenty of our local teams in action!

Lake Braddock vs. Madison

Madison bounced back after last week’s loss to the returning Class 5 State Champions Stone Bridge. The Warhawks came out firing, jumping out to a 14-0 lead early before pulling away, defeating Lake Braddock 49-21.

Stone Bridge vs. Centreville

Centreville kept it close with Stone Bridge for the first half. The Wildcats trailed 14-7 at the break, but the Bulldogs came out strong in the second half, winning 33-7.

Robinson vs. Annandale

At Annandale, the Atoms had trouble slowing down the Robinson offense. The Rams go to 2-0 on the season, winning 42-0 over Annandale.

Oakton vs. W.T. Woodson

Plenty of turnovers in this game, but in the end, the Cougars ran away with it, defeating Woodson 30-13. Oakton is 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2015.

Chantilly vs. Falls Church

The Chargers had a bye Week 1, and it didn’t seem to matter. Chantilly had a slow start to the game, but still dominated, beating Falls Church 37-7.

Marshall vs. McLean

The Highlanders trailed 20-14 at the half against Marshall, but the Statesmen put together a strong second half, defeating McLean 46-14 and moving to 2-0.

Final scores from other local area teams:

T.C. Williams 26, South Lakes 21

South County 22, Hayfield 0

Westfield 30, Washington-Liberty 0

Wilson 16, Yorktown 43