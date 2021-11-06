NOVA High School Football Week 11 (November 6, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — It’s the last week of regular season football in NOVA, and in the 6C Region specifically, it all came down to Friday night!

South County at Lake Braddock

The Bruins led 13-0 at the half over the Stallions. South County WR Brock Spalding left the game with a concussion and did not return, and it showed, as the SoCo offense struggled. However, the defense forced three turnovers in the second half, but couldn’t do anything with it. Lake Braddock put the game away late, defeating South County 20-6.

West Potomac at Robinson

In Fairfax, Robinson most likely clinched up the top spot in the 6C Region playoffs. The Rams stormed out to a quick 21-0 lead, and didn’t let off the gas, defeating the Wolverines 42-19.

More scores from around NOVA:

Chantilly 16, Madison 36 (Warhawks clinch #1 seed in 6D Region)

Westfield 0, Centreville 20 (Wildcats clinch #2 seed in 6D Region)

South Lakes 36, Oakton 20

Alexandria City 27, W.T. Woodson 22

Fairfax 42, West Springfield 28 (Lions likely clinch #2 seed in 6C Region)