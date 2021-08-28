NOVA High School Football Week 1

(WDVM) — The 2021 high school football season began Friday down in northern Virginia, with plenty of our coverage are teams in action!

Previewed as the Game of the Week down in NOVA, Madison and Stone Bridge did not disappoint. Madison was the returning Class 6 Northern Region Champions and Stone Bridge was the returning Class 5 State Champions. The Bulldog were able to shut out the Warhawks in a hard fought 20-0 victory.

In Reston, South Lakes had a tough time stopping the Robinson offense. The Rams stormed out to a 34-7 halftime lead, and coasted the rest of the way, defeating the Seahawks 54-14.

Over in Clifton, the Centreville Wildcats came out strong in their first game of the season. They take down the Herndon 35-7.

McLean had a tough outing at home. The Highlander offense just couldn’t get clicking as they were shut out by West Potomac 30-0.

The Oakton Cougars led 37-0 over John Lewis before being stopped due to weather. The same with Lake Braddock, as the Bruins were leading Hayfield 23-0 in the 3rd quarter. Both games are not continuing and are considered final.

Yorktown’s matchup with Langley was postponed due to weather. The Patriots led the Saxons 7-0 and will have to finish the game Saturday.

Westfield’s game against Unity Reed was moved to Saturday at 11am earlier in the week.