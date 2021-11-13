NOVA High School Football: Region Playoffs, First Round (November 12, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — After eleven weeks of regular season football, we are final in the playoffs! The first round of regional playoffs for our 6C and 6D region teams.

#8 Alexandria City at #1 Robinson

The top seed in the 6C Region took care of business. Robinson led 14-0 after one quarter, all thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Declan Smith. The Rams dominate Alexandria City 52-13, and move on to the region semifinals next week.

#6 West Potomac at #3 Fairfax

Fairfax came in with only one loss on the season, but it wasn’t their night against West Potomac. The Wolverines put together a strong second half, where they led 37-14 at one point. West Po gets the upset over the Lions 37-28 and move on to the 6C Region semis.

#7 Chantilly at #2 Centreville

Over to the 6D region, the Wildcats struggled early against Chantilly. The Chargers led 13-0 at one point in the first half. However, Centreville outscored Chantilly 42-12 the rest of the way to get the win and move on the the region semifinals.

#6 Wakefield at #3 Westfield

Over at Westfield High School, the Bulldogs took care of business over Wakefield. In fact, they didn’t give up a single point, shutting out the Warriors 17-0 to advance to the region semis where they will face their rival, Centreville.

More scores from NOVA:

#8 George Marshall 6, #1 Madison 35 (6D Region)

#5 South Lakes 35, #4 Yorktown 21 (6D Region)

#7 Justice 19, #2 Lake Braddock 41 (6C Region)

#5 West Springfield 13, #4 South County 16 (6C Region)

6C Region Semifinal matchups (November 19):

#4 South County (9-2) at #1 Robinson (10-1)

#6 West Potomac (7-4) at #2 Lake Braddock (9-2)

6D Region Semifinal matchups (November 19):

#5 South Lakes (6-5) at #1 Madison (10-1)

#3 Westfield (6-5) at #2 Centreville (9-2)

