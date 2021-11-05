NOVA High School Football Preview: 6C Region playoff seeding comes down to last week of regular season

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Friday kicks off the final weekend of regular season high school football, and in the 6C Region, it all comes down to this week!

Teams 1-6 in the region all have a chance of moving up or down the standings based on Friday’s results. Here are the standings as of Thursday:

Robinson, South County, Fairfax are all 8-1. Lake Braddock and West Springfield are right behind with a 7-2 record. However, don’t forget about West Potomac at 6-3, who upset South County a few weeks ago.

Each team in the top six has at least won and lost a game against another team in the top six:

Robinson has wins over Lake Braddock and West Springfield, but has lost to Fairfax.

South County has a win over West Springfield, but a loss to West Potomac.

Fairfax has wins over West Potomac and Robinson, but a loss to Lake Braddock.

Lake Braddock has defeated Fairfax, but has lost to Robinson.

West Springfield has a win over West Potomac, but losses to Robinson and South County.

West Potomac has defeated South County, but has lost to Fairfax and West Springfield.

The 6C Region is as tight as it has been in recent years, and everyone, including the players and coaches, know it.

“It’s been a lot of fun, I can tell you that,” said South County head coach Tynan Rolander. “You really have to come in every week and prepare to play a really talented football team.”

It has been playoff mode for the 6C region since they began conference play mid-season, and all the teams know, especially the top teams, that you cannot take a single week off.

“Every game from now on is going to be hard,” said South County linebacker Brian Gordon. “It’s going to be a dog fight everyday. We are going to have to bring our A-game.”

“Anyone can win on any given night,” said Robinson lineman Cooper Rudolph. “It’s all about showing up that day and having great practices leading up to that game.”

To make it even more interesting, all six teams play each other in the regular season finale. South County travels to Lake Braddock, Robinson hosts West Potomac, and Fairfax heads to West Springfield.

All of the seeds are up for grabs. You couldn’t ask for a better way to end the high school football regular season!