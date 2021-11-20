NOVA High School Football: Playoffs, regional semifinals (November 19, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — It’s the regional semifinals down in NOVA. Four games from two regions to decide who moves on the region finals, and who goes home.

#4 South County at #1 Robinson

A rematch of last year’s 6C Region Final, however the returning region champs South County came in as the underdog. The seeds didn’t matter though, as South County came away with the 34-28 victory over Robinson.

#6 West Potomac at #2 Lake Braddock

In the other 6C Region Semifinal, Lake Braddock came in as big favorites over West Potomac. But you can never count out the Wolverines, who upset the #3 seed Fairfax last week. It looks like the cinderella story will continue for West Po, as they defeated the Bruins 31-24. They will travel to take on South County in the 6C Region Final, a rematch from Week 9 in which the Wolverines won.

#5 South Lakes at #1 Madison

In the 6D Region, the top seeds took care of business. The Warhawks steamrolled through South Lakes, jumping out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Madison went on to win in shut out fashion 48-0, and will host the 6D Region Final next Saturday.

#3 Westfield at #2 Centreville

Over in Clifton, Centreville hosted their cross town rivals Westfield. Two weeks ago, the Wildcats won 20-0 over their rivals, but Friday night was a little closer. The score was tied at 14 at the half, but Centreville shut out the Bulldogs 14-0 in the second half to secure the win. Centreville will travel to take on Madison in the 6D Region Final, a rematch from Week 8 in which Madison won 21-17.

6C Region Final:

#6 West Potomac at #4 South County (Time/Date TBA)

6D Region Final:

#2 Centreville at #1 Madison – November 27 @ 1pm