NOVA High School Basketball Scores & Highlights (January 25, 2022)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Plenty of big matchups throughout the northern Virginia area, and with playoffs right around the corner, the stakes are even higher!

McLean at Langley (Girl’s Basketball)

Earlier in the season, Langley dominated McLean. This time around, it was a dog fight. After the score being 9-7 at the half, both teams exploded offensively in the second half, but would need extra time to decide the outcome. The Saxons were able to come out on top, defeating the rival Highlanders 40-39 in overtime.

Alexandria City at Robinson (Girl’s Basketball)

Both teams came in as the top two teams in the 6C Patriot District. The Rams were able to take care of business against the Titans, winning in stressful fashion, 49-35.

Fairfax at W.T. Woodson (Boy’s Basketball)

Another battle of the top two teams in the 6C Patriot District. The Cavaliers led for most of the game, but Fairfax didn’t go down without a fight. In the end, it was Woodson edging out the Lions 39-36 to take the top spot in the district.

NOVA Girl’s Basketball Scores:

Centreville 43, South Lakes 41

Oakton 43, Chantilly 29

Madison 81, Westfield 30

Wakefield 30, Herndon 52

West Springfield 35, Lake Braddock 36

South County 42, West Potomac 72

NOVA Boy’s Basketball Scores:

Westfield 55, Madison 62

South Lakes 58, Centreville 54

Chantilly 45, Oakton 52

McLean 58, Langley 52

Herndon 59, Wakefield 60

Yorktown 46, Washington-Liberty 56

Robinson 31, Alexandria City 46

West Potomac 58, South County 67