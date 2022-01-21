NOVA High School Basketball Scores & Highlights (January 21, 2022)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Another week of high school basketball comes to a close, and with that, another step closer to the postseason!

Madison at South Lakes (Boy’s Basketball)

The game of the night was no disappointment. Madison led by ten at the half, but South Lakes came storming back to the tie the game up with a minute remaining. With under a minute to go, Bo Kuhblank hit a three pointer to give the Warhawks the lead and eventually the win, 56-53.

South Lakes at Madison (Girl’s Basketball)

This one was not so close. South Lakes scored the first basket of the game, but that was the lone highlight for the Seahawks. Madison continues their dominance over NOVA public schools, defeating South Lakes 57-15.

NOVA Girl’s Basketball Scores:

Centreville 23, Oakton 38

Langley 55, Wakefield 29

Yorktown 43, George Marshall 31

Washington-Liberty 36, Herndon 58

West Springfield 24, Fairfax 31

Lake Braddock 48, West Potomac 46

Robinson 45, W.T. Woodson 33

NOVA Boy’s Basketball Scores:

Oakton 37, Centreville 56

Wakefield 62, Langley 67

Herndon 55, Washington-Liberty 80

George Marshall 50, Yorktown 61

Lake Braddock 95, West Potomac 97

Alexandria City 52, South County 55

Fairfax 55, West Springfield 48

Justice 39, Hayfield 49