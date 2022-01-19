NOVA High School Basketball Scores & Highlights (January 18, 2022)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Another week of high school basketball underway, and another week of marquee matchups!
Bishop O’Connell at Paul VI (Boy’s Basketball)
In a battle of two top 50 teams in the nation, it’s Bishop O’Connell who comes out on top on the road against Paul VI. The Panthers trailed by seven heading into the fourth quarter, and were unable to close the gap. Sophomore Jadyn Harris had 17 for O’Connell.
Oakton at Madison (Girl’s Basketball)
Oakton came into Tuesday night’s game undefeated and giving up just over 32 points per game. However, they didn’t fair well against their cross town rival Madison, falling to the Warhawks 69-36. Madison, once again, showing that they are the team to beat in NOVA.
NOVA Girl’s Basketball Scores:
South Lakes 31, Westfield 45
Chantilly 49, Centreville 57
McLean 60, Herndon 48
Langley 39, George Marshall 23
Wakefield 30, Yorktown 56
South County 27, Lake Braddock 42
W.T. Woodson 17, West Potomac 53
Hayfield 45, Falls Church 38
Annandale 13, Edison 57
NOVA Boy’s Basketball Scores:
Madison 65, Oakton 46
Centreville 68, Chantilly 44
Westfield 51, South Lakes 68
George Marshall 82, Langley 69
Yorktown 53, Wakefield 61
Herndon 46, McLean 66
Lake Braddock 59, South County 88
West Potomac 49, W.T. Woodson 53
Alexandria City 41, Fairfax 51
Robinson 43, West Springfield 64
Falls Church 40, Hayfield 62
Edison 79, Annandale 69