NOVA High School Basketball Scores & Highlights (January 14, 2022)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The first week of district play came to a close tonight, with a handful of intriguing matchups!

Herndon at Langley (Girl’s Basketball)

Two of the top teams in the Liberty District squared off Friday, and it took extra time to decide it. Langley was able to edge out Herndon 44-43 in overtime.

Centreville at Madison (Boy’s Basketball)

A few weeks ago, both teams squared off in a holiday tournament. Madison was able to defeat Centreville in double overtime. This time, the Warhawks took care of business. After being tied at 31 in the 3rd quarter, Madison finished the game on a 20-8 run, defeating the Wildcats 51-39.

NOVA Girl’s Basketball Scores:

Madison, Centreville 29

Oakton 51, Westfield 27

Chantilly 34, South Lakes 49

George Marshall 43, McLean 70

NOVA Boy’s Basketball Scores:

Westfield 59, Oakton 53

South Lakes 77, Chantilly 26

Langley 66, Herndon 54

McLean 62, George Marshall 74

Fairfax 69, Lake Braddock 70