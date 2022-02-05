NOVA High School Basketball Scores & Highlights (February 4, 2022)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — One more week of regular season high school basketball. Playoffs begin the week of February 14!

Lake Braddock at W.T. Woodson (Boy’s Basketball)

The battle of two top teams in the 6C Patriot District. Seeding will be key heading into districts and regionals, and it’s a four team race for the top spot in the Patriot: South County, Fairfax, W.T. Woodson, and Lake Braddock. The Bruins led 14-3 early in the first quarter, but the Cavaliers rallied to take the lead at the half, and eventually win 93-82.

NOVA Girl’s Basketball Scores:

McLean 40, Yorktown 49

Herndon 44, George Marshall 27

Washington-Liberty 38, Wakefield 44

Fairfax 22, Robinson 41

South County 38, West Springfield 47

Alexandria City 44, West Potomac 52

W.T. Woodson 44, Lake Braddock 60

Mount Vernon 82, Hayfield 60

Annandale 24, Jefferson 47

Justice 23, Falls Church 40

NOVA Boy’s Basketball Scores:

Yorktown 55, McLean 73

Washington-Liberty 63, Wakefield 49

George Marshall 68, Herndon 49

West Springfield 51, South County 86

Robinson 37, Fairfax 51

Hayfield 89, Mount Vernon 58

Justice 30, Falls Church 50

Jefferson 53, Annandale 66