NOVA High School Basketball Scores & Highlights (February 4, 2022)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — One more week of regular season high school basketball. Playoffs begin the week of February 14!
Lake Braddock at W.T. Woodson (Boy’s Basketball)
The battle of two top teams in the 6C Patriot District. Seeding will be key heading into districts and regionals, and it’s a four team race for the top spot in the Patriot: South County, Fairfax, W.T. Woodson, and Lake Braddock. The Bruins led 14-3 early in the first quarter, but the Cavaliers rallied to take the lead at the half, and eventually win 93-82.
NOVA Girl’s Basketball Scores:
McLean 40, Yorktown 49
Herndon 44, George Marshall 27
Washington-Liberty 38, Wakefield 44
Fairfax 22, Robinson 41
South County 38, West Springfield 47
Alexandria City 44, West Potomac 52
W.T. Woodson 44, Lake Braddock 60
Mount Vernon 82, Hayfield 60
Annandale 24, Jefferson 47
Justice 23, Falls Church 40
NOVA Boy’s Basketball Scores:
Yorktown 55, McLean 73
Washington-Liberty 63, Wakefield 49
George Marshall 68, Herndon 49
West Springfield 51, South County 86
Robinson 37, Fairfax 51
Hayfield 89, Mount Vernon 58
Justice 30, Falls Church 50
Jefferson 53, Annandale 66