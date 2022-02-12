NOVA High School Basketball Scores & Highlights (February 11, 2022)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Friday night was the final night for regular season basketball in NOVA. Monday kicks off District playoffs for all of our local teams.

South County at Lake Braddock (Boy’s Basketball)

The Stallions have been on a roll in a tough Patriot District. Lake Braddock averages over 70 points a game, but SoCo kept them under 50. Sophomore Jamal Miles put up 17 as South County defeats Lake Braddock 65-48, and will head into Districts with the top seed.

West Potomac at W.T. Woodson (Girl’s Basketball)

Battle of two middle of the pack teams in the Patriot District. West Potomac gets the best of Woodson on the road, 46-39.

NOVA Girl’s Basketball Scores:

Westfield 27, Madison 73

South Lakes 57, Centreville 54

Chantilly 26, Oakton 40

Robinson 44, West Springfield 20

Alexandria City 42, Fairfax 34

Lake Braddock 43, South County 38

Edison 73, Annandale 25

Falls Church 50, Hayfield 40

Jefferson 50, Lewis 18

NOVA Boy’s Basketball Scores:

Centreville 56, South Lakes 71

Madison 78, Westfield 68

Oakton 50, Chantilly 65

Fairfax 46, Alexandria City 47

W.T. Woodson 28, West Potomac 49

West Springfield 41, Robinson 49

Hayfield 79, Falls Church 51

Annandale 62, Edison 70

Bishop Ireton 50, Paul VI 66