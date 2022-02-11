NOVA High School Basketball Scores & Highlights (February 10, 2022)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Playoffs begin next week, so schools in NOVA are playing their last games of the regular season!

Langley at Washington-Liberty (Boy’s Basketball)

The Saxons came out firing, leading 21-7 after one quarter. However, the Generals kept their composure, and were able to pull out a 67-60 victory to close out their regular season. With the win, Washington-Liberty has clinched the Liberty District #1 seed for district playoffs.

Herndon at McLean (Girl’s Basketball)

After trailing by two midway through the 3r quarter, McLean turned it up a notch. From that point on, McLean never trailed again, defeating the Hornets 62-52.

NOVA Girl’s Basketball Scores:

Washington-Liberty 40, Langley 60

Yorktown 52, Wakefield 29

Fairfax 30, Lake Braddock 45

Alexandria City 54, Meridian 63

NOVA Boy’s Basketball Scores:

McLean 60, Herndon 56

Lake Braddock 47, Fairfax 79

Paul VI 78, Gonzaga 68