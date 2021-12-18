NOVA High School Basketball scores and highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Week 3 of high school basketball comes to a close.

Georgetown Visitation at Madison (Girl’s Basketball)

In one of the premiere matchups of the night, the Warhawks met their match. Visitation held a lead the entire game, defeating Madison 50-40. Senior Alayna Arnolie had a team-high 15 points, but it was not enough to take down the D.C. private school powerhouse.

W.T. Woodson at Fairfax (Girl’s Basketball)

In Fairfax, the Lions struggled at home against 6C rival W.T. Woodson. Eunice Yoon had 9 points in the first quarter alone as the Cavaliers dominated Fairfax 40-24.

Langley at McLean (Girl’s Basketball)

At McLean, the Highlanders struggled against district rival Langley. The Saxons shut down a McLean team who scored over 70 points on Tuesday. Langley remains undefeated, defeating the Highlanders 50-35.

George Marshall at Oakton (Boy’s Basketball)

In Vienna, Oakton boys struggled against Marshall. The Statesmen started the game on a 17-5 run, and used that lead to cruise to a 52-37 win over the Cougars.

NOVA Girl’s Basketball Scores:

Herndon 60, Wakefield 36

Oakton 47, Marshall 36

West Potomac 39, South County 31

Hayfield 54, Annandale 25

NOVA Boy’s Basketball Scores:

Langley 54, McLean 38

Wakefield 52, Herndon 39

W.T. Woodson 52, Fairfax 55

South County 61, West Potomac 48

Annandale 54, Hayfield 82