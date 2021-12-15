NOVA High School Basketball scores and highlights (December 15, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — More high school basketball action in NOVA, as we are midway through Week 3!

Stone Bridge at South Lakes (Girl’s Basketball)

In Reston, South Lakes and Stone Bridge went into half tied at 20. After the 3rd quarter, the Bulldogs led by 2, but the Seahawks were able to fight back in the 4th to come out with the 48-47 win over Stone Bridge.

West Potomac at Lake Braddock (Girl’s Basketball)

In Burke, the Bruins took care of business, and were able to do so with no players scoring in double figures. Lake Braddock dominates West Potomac 62-41.

West Potomac at Lake Braddock (Boy’s Basketball)

The Bruins had a slow start to the game, as they were kept scoreless for the first couple of minutes. But Lake Braddock was able to turn it on after that, with help from Quincy Via’s 25 points, defeating the Wolverines 78-72.

NOVA Boy’s Basketball scores:

South Lakes 68, Potomac 45