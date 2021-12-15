NOVA High School Basketball scores and highlights (December 14, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Plenty of high school basketball action in northern Virginia!
James Wood at Oakton (Girl’s Basketball)
The Cougars have been a menace on defense this year, giving up just under 30 points per game. Tuesday was another good performance, as Oakton defeated James Wood 49-34, remaining unbeaten on the season.
McLean at George Marshall (Girl’s Basketball)
The Highlanders are looking like another contender in the 6D Region. It was a career night for junior Kara Bremser, as she finished with 27 points, as McLean dominated the Statesmen 72-33.
Yorktown at Madison (Boy’s Basketball)
It was another close game for the Warhawks. Both teams came out firing in the first half, and Madison was able to scrape out a thrilling 67-62 win over the Patriots.
NOVA Girl’s Basketball scores:
Wakefield 21, Langley 36
W.T. Woodson 13, Robinson 46
West Potomac 49, North Point (MD) 48
NOVA Boy’s Basketball scores:
Falls Church 55, Edison 60 (OT)
Marshall 51, McLean 47
Washington-Liberty 76, Herndon 55
Langley 52, Wakefield 48
W.T. Woodson 57, Robinson 39
Hayfield 95, Justice 35