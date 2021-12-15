NOVA High School Basketball scores and highlights (December 14, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Plenty of high school basketball action in northern Virginia!

James Wood at Oakton (Girl’s Basketball)

The Cougars have been a menace on defense this year, giving up just under 30 points per game. Tuesday was another good performance, as Oakton defeated James Wood 49-34, remaining unbeaten on the season.

McLean at George Marshall (Girl’s Basketball)

The Highlanders are looking like another contender in the 6D Region. It was a career night for junior Kara Bremser, as she finished with 27 points, as McLean dominated the Statesmen 72-33.

Yorktown at Madison (Boy’s Basketball)

It was another close game for the Warhawks. Both teams came out firing in the first half, and Madison was able to scrape out a thrilling 67-62 win over the Patriots.

NOVA Girl’s Basketball scores:

Wakefield 21, Langley 36

W.T. Woodson 13, Robinson 46

West Potomac 49, North Point (MD) 48

NOVA Boy’s Basketball scores:

Falls Church 55, Edison 60 (OT)

Marshall 51, McLean 47

Washington-Liberty 76, Herndon 55

Langley 52, Wakefield 48

W.T. Woodson 57, Robinson 39

Hayfield 95, Justice 35