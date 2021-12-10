NOVA High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (December 10, 2021)

NORTHERN, Va (WDVM) — We are early in the winter sports season, but it’s never too early for high school basketball in northern Virginia!

Fairfax at Oakton (Girl’s Basketball)

In Vienna, the Oakton Cougar girl’s team took care of business at home against the Fairfax Lions. As usual, head coach Fred Priester has his girls playing solid defense as they take down Fairfax 48-25.

Fairfax at Oakton (Boy’s Basketball)

In the second game of the double header at Oakton, it was a back-and-forth battle between the Lions and Cougars. However, in the end, Fairfax pulled away, winning 54-44 over Oakton.

West Springfield at Madison (Boy’s Basketball)

The Warhawks are use to playing close games. Last week, senior Bo Kuhblank nailed a game-winner to seal the win for Madison, but this time around, they were almost on the other end. The Spartans just missed on a half-court shot as time expired as Madison walked away with the 64-61 win.

NOVA Girl’s Basketball Final Scores:

Herndon 43, South Lakes 53

Falls Church 30, Langley 53

Jefferson 20, McLean 54

Centreville 51, Washington-Liberty 45

Madison 43, West Springfield 24

John Lewis 20, Robinson 84

Lake Braddock 54, Chantilly 28

Meridian 49, Yorktown 53

NOVA Boy’s Basketball Scores:

South County 74, Hayfield 78

Washington-Liberty 46, Centreville 59

Langley 52, Falls Church 44

Westfield 42, Alexandria City 46

Edison 49, W.T. Woodson 54

Robinson 47, John Lewis 52

Justice 30, George Marshall 68

Herndon 37, South Lakes 67

McLean 55, Jefferson 66

Chantilly 61, Lake Braddock 81