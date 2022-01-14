NOVA High School Basketball: Robinson girls, Lake Braddock boys win at home

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Thursday, Lake Braddock and Robinson squared off in both a boys and girls contest.

Robinson at Lake Braddock (Boy’s Basketball)

After trailing 9-0 in the opening minutes, the Bruins went on a run of their own before things got ugly. Lake Braddock was able to hold on to the lead, defeating Robinson 65-60.

Lake Braddock at Robinson (Girl’s Basketball)

In the battle of two of the top teams in the 6C Region, the Rams were able to pull out a tight victory. Robinson defeats Lake Braddock 50-41.