ALEXANDRIA, Va (WDVM) — On Saturday, the boys’ and girls’ basketball 6C Region Finals were played, crowning two champions. All four teams have already punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals next week, but who would take home the title?

Robinson at Edison (Girls’ Basketball)

The Rams came in with a strong defense, but played their best game on that side to date. It was not an easy showing for the Eagles offense, as they had to work for every basket.

Robinson led for the majority of the game, racing out to a 10-4 lead midway through the 1st quarter. Every time Edison closed the gap, Robinson went on a run, leading 25-12 at the half before coasting to a 42-28 victory.

For the Rams, it’s their first region title in 22 years. Freshman Georgia Simonsen had a monster game, scoring 21 points while adding 12 rebounds. Caroline Shimp added 11 points for the Rams, as the two were dominant in the paint.

“It was a really tough game,” said Robinson head coach TJ Dade. “I thought our defense dictated the outcome of the game. The kids worked really hard for it. Just so proud of their work.”

Robinson will host 6D runners-up Langley in the VHSL Class 6 State Quarterfinals next week. Edison will travel to take on 6D Champs Madison.

Fairfax vs. Hayfield (Boys’ Basketball)

There’s a reason why Hayfield is unbeaten. They are just too tough to slow down! The Hawks led 32-24 at the half, before outscoring the Lions 28-3 in the 3rd quarter. Hayfield dominated Fairfax to their second straight region title, 82-45.

Junior David King led the way with a game-high 21 points. Braylon Wheeler and Ashton Pratt added 16 and 15 points respectfully. For Fairfax, junior Margad Choijilsuren led the way with 18 points.

For Hayfield, this is just another goal to check off the list, but the big goal is still out there to get.

“At the beginning of the season, we had this plan,” said King. “We knew we could run it back. We won regionals last year, we got knocked out of the semifinals, and now we are trying to get to states and win it.”

“A lot of our guys, they came back, specifically just to play for us and try to go get a state championship,” said Hayfield head coach Carlos Poindexter. “So, I’m proud of these guys. I’m looking forward to the state run, and I hope we have enough in the tank to complete the process.”

Hayfield will host 6D runners-up Washington-Liberty next week, while Fairfax will travel to take on 6D Region Champs South Lakes.