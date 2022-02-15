NOVA High School Basketball Playoffs: Liberty, Patriot, National District, first round scores & highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — First round playoff action for the Liberty, Patriot, and National Districts!

Liberty District:

#7 Washington-Liberty at #2 Langley (Girl’s Basketball)

A big night for the Saxons. Not only did they get the 50-40 win over Washington-Liberty, but Caitlyn Shumadine was able to score her 1,000th point, leading the way with 17 points.

#6 Wakefield at #3 McLean (Girl’s Basketball)

The Highlanders continue to roll over everyone that is not Langley or Yorktown. McLean gets a solid 62-40 win over Wakefield, setting up a date with the Saxons in the district semis.

#5 Yorktown at #4 Langley (Boy’s Basketball)

The Langley boys were dominant Monday night! Areikat with a game-high 24 points, as the Saxons cruise to a 79-58 win over Yorktown.

More Liberty District Final Scores:

#5 Marshall 38, #4 Herndon 47 (Girls)

#7 Herndon 62, #2 Marshall 73 (Boys)

#6 McLean 59, #3 Wakefield 62 (Boys)

Patriot District:

#6 West Springfield at #3 Lake Braddock (Girl’s Basketball)

The duo of Sarah Pritz and Skylar Thomas was too much for the Spartans to handle. Lake Braddock advances to the district semis, defeating West Springfield 46-31.

#8 South County at #1 Robinson (Girl’s Basketball)

Robinson proving that they are the top team in the Patriot. Another strong performance by the Rams, as they defeat South County 51-31. They will face off against Lake Braddock in the semis.

#6 Alexandria City at #3 W.T. Woodson (Boy’s Basketball)

Alexandria City gave Woodson everything they could handle. However, in the end, the Cavaliers pull out the thrilling win, 52-44 over the Titans.

#5 West Potomac at #4 Lake Braddock (Boy’s Basketball)

West Po came to play! The Wolverines led by 13 at the half, and held on to the lead, defeating the Bruins 84-71.

More Patriot District Final Scores:

#5 W.T. Woodson 29, #4 West Potomac 58 (Girls)

#7 Fairfax 31, #2 Alexandria City 50 (Girls)

#8 Robinson 39, #1 South County 64 (Boys)

#7 West Springfield 51, #2 Fairfax 62 (Boys)

National District Final Scores :

#8 Annandale 15, #1 Edison 59 (Girls)

#6 Justice 27, #3 Hayfield 48 (Girls)

#5 Jefferson 47, #4 Falls Church 38 (Girls)

#8 Justice 32, #1 Hayfield 76 (Boys)

#7 Mount Vernon 60, #2 Edison 66 (Boys)

#6 Jefferson 56, #3 Annandale 65 (Boys)

#5 Lewis 53, #4 Falls Church 64 (Boys)