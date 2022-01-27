NOVA High School Basketball: Mount Vernon, Jefferson, Edison girls notch district wins

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Thursday basketball action in the Commonwealth, and we head to the 6C National District for the action!

Edison at Justice (Girl’s Basketball)

The National District favorites asserted their dominance over Justice. The Eagles didn’t allow a single basket in the first half, defeating the Wolves 58-10.

Mount Vernon at John Lewis (Girl’s Basketball)

A dominant night on the road for the Majors. The Lujan-Gonzalez sisters were feeling it early for Mount Vernon as they defeat the Lancers 68-32.

Hayfield at Jefferson (Girl’s Basketball)

A very back and forth battle between the Colonials and Hawks. Hayfield had the upper hand early on, but Jefferson came out on top in the end, winning 54-52.