RESTON, Va (WDVM) — On Friday, the 6D Region Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Championship games took place at South Lakes High School. All four teams already clinched a spot in the state quarterfinals next week, but seeding was still up for grabs!

Langley vs. Madison (Girls’ Basketball)

The returning back-to-back state champs came into the game as the overwhelming favorites after cruising through their district and playoff schedule to date. However, the Saxons ignored all the noise, and played the Warhawks tough.

After trailing 16-7 after one quarter, Langley went on a 15-6 run in the second quarter to tie things up at 22 heading into halftime.

The Warhawks led by three heading into the 4th, before shutting out the Saxons 11-0 in the 4th to capture their second straight regional title.

“We were able to just pull out that chemistry that we know we have, that togetherness that we know we have,” said senior guard Grace Arnolie. “We were hitting each other on the cuts, and working together on defense. It was a really fun game.”

“Everyone is out for us,” said Madison head coach Kirsten Stone. “We have a target on our back, and I think we just got to stick to what we know, and stick together. I don’t think we did that very well in the first half. I think second half, they understood where they needed to be, and they got challenged. We are right where we want to be hopefully.”

Madison will play the loser of the 6C Region final between Robinson and Edison, and Langley will play the winner.

Washington-Liberty vs. South Lakes (Boys’ Basketball)

The two hottest teams in the region found themselves squaring off Friday night. Between the two teams, they have only lost once in 2022.

For the majority of the game, South Lakes was in control. The Generals took the lead for a short period of time in the 2nd quarter, but besides that, the Seahawks made it known that they were the favorites.

A great all-around game by both Nathan Owen of South Lakes and James McIntyre of Washington-Liberty. Owen finished with a game-high 18 points, with McIntyre right being him with 13. In the end, it was South Lakes who capture their first region title since 2003, defeating the Generals 56-47.

“It was all of us,” said Owen. “It’s been a long four years. We haven’t had a region championship since ’03, before any of us were alive. It felt good having the shot go in, but it was all of us. It was a group effort tonight.”

South Lakes will play the loser of the 6C Region Championship between Hayfield and Fairfax in the state quarterfinals, while Washington-Liberty will play the winner.