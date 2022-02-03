NOVA High School Basketball: Madison boys, girls sweep regular season series with rival Oakton

VIENNA, VA( WDVM) — Less than two weeks away from the start of playoffs in northern Virginia, and still a lot to decide!

In the Concorde District, both Madison girls and boys sit at the top of the standings. For the Warhawk girls, their biggest test is Oakton, for the boys, it’s South Lakes. Both teams played the Cougars Thursday night, looking to sweep the regular season series.

Madison at Oakton (Girl’s Basketball)

Madison showed once again how far ahead they are from everyone else in the district, as they dominated Oakton 65-31, clinching another district title for the Warhawks.

Oakton at Madison (Boy’s Basketball)

Same outcome for the boys. Madison dominating the Cougars 84-65. That sets up a date with South Lakes next week to decide who wins the regular season district title.