NOVA High School Basketball: Hayfield, Edison, Justice boys get dominant wins

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Monday night hoops in NOVA! We head to the 6C Region, specifically, the National District.

Hayfield at Annandale (Boy’s Basketball)

One of the last undefeated teams left in Class 6, and they will remain unscathed. The Hawks were just too fast for the Atoms, winning in blowout fashion, 80-59.

Thomas Jefferson at Thomas Edison (Boy’s Basketball)

In Alexandria, Edison took care of business against Jefferson. The Eagles had a strong second half, winning 63-44.

Justice at John Lewis (Boy’s Basketball)

In Springfield, the Wolves were the underdogs coming in. However, someone didn’t tell them that. Justice came out with a much needed win over the Lancers, in dominant fashion, 69-47