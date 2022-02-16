NOVA High School Basketball: District Semifinals Scores & Highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — District semifinal matchups all across NOVA, with a spot in Friday’s final on the line!

Concorde District :

#5 Westfield at #1 Madison (Girl’s Basketball)

The returning state champs have had no issues with public school teams this year, and they continued that trend. Alayna Arnolie scored her 1,000th career point, as the Warhawks cruise to a 64-27 win over Westfield.

#3 South Lakes at #2 Oakton (Girl’s Basketball)

In a defensive battle, the Cougars were able to take care of business at home against a hot Seahawk team. Oakton will advance to the final, defeating South Lakes 34-26.

#3 Westfield at #2 Madison (Boy’s Basketball)

The shots were falling for the Warhawks tonight! Westfield was able to keep it close for as long as possible, but in the end, Madison defeated the Bulldogs 62-43.

More Concorde District Final Scores:

#4 Centreville 52, #1 South Lakes 67 (Boys)

Liberty District :

#3 McLean at #2 Langley (Girl’s Basketball)

Langley was able to sweep the regular season series with their rival, but the Highlanders came to play tonight. McLean gets the big win over the Saxons, 54-42, and advances to the district final.

More Liberty District Final Scores:

#4 Herndon 42, #1 Yorktown 62 (Girls)

#4 Langley 45, #1 Washington-Liberty 73 (Boys)

#3 Wakefield 34, #2 Marshall 56 (Boys)

Patriot District :

#3 W.T. Woodson at #2 Fairfax (Boy’s Basketball)

A tough, physical game that was under 40 total points at halftime. Fairfax was bale to pull out the win, 39-35, over Woodson, all thanks to Margad Choijilsuren’s 18 points.

More Patriot District Final Scores:

#4 West Potomac 36, #1 Robinson 45 (Girls)

#3 Lake Braddock 57, #2 Alexandria City 51 (Girls)

#5 West Potomac 51, #1 South County 49 (Boys)

National District :

#4 Jefferson 34, #1 Edison 41 (Girls)

#3 Hayfield 61, #2 Mount Vernon 52 (Girls)

#5 Falls Church 52, #1 Hayfield 82 (Boys)

#3 Annandale 40, #2 Edison 56 (Boys)