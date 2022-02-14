NOVA High School Basketball: Concorde District Playoffs, first round

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Playoffs is officially underway! Two Concorde District first round matchups on both the girls and boys side, with a chance to move on to the semifinals on Wednesday.

#5 Westfield at #4 Centreville (Girl’s Basketball)

Two rivalry schools facing off in the first round is just icing on top of the cake! The Bulldogs put together a strong performance, defeating the Wildcats 38-25. Westfield will now have a date with the two-time returning state champs Madison on Wednesday.

#6 Chantilly at #3 South Lakes (Girl’s Basketball)

The Seahawks finished the regular season strong, and are carrying that momentum into the playoffs. South Lakes advances to the semis, defeating Chantilly 51-41, setting up an intriguing matchup vs. #2 Oakton.

#6 Chantilly at #3 Westfield (Boy’s Basketball)

Dominant, much needed performance by the Bulldogs at home, defeating Chantilly 64-48. Westfield moves on to Wednesday’s semis against #2 Madison.

#5 Oakton at #4 Centreville (Boy’s Basketball)

Don’t let the seeds deceive you. Centreville is 11-10 on the season, compared to the Oakton’s 5-15 record. However, the Cougars put up a fight, leading the Wildcats heading into the 4th quarter, but couldn’t hold on, as Centreville wins 45-42.

Concorde District Semifinal Matchups:

#5 Centreville at #1 Madison (Girls)

#3 South Lakes at #2 Oakton (Girls)

#4 Centreville at #1 South Lakes (Boys)

#3 Westfield at #2 Madison (Boys)