NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — After a week off of high school basketball due to weather, Concorde District play officially began Tuesday night.

Centreville at Westfield (Girls Basketball)

Westfield at Centreville (Boys Basketball)

NOVA Girls Basketball Final Scores:

Madison 71, Chantilly 12

South Lakes 43, Oakton 49

Bishop Ireton 28, Paul VI 59

NOVA Boys Basketball Final Scores:

Oakton 35, South Lakes 57

Herndon 49, George Marshall 59

Falls Church 48, Justice 33