NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The biggest night of the high school basketball season to date! Winners from these games will book their ticket to the VHSL Class 6 State Tournament. Losers will see their season come to a close.

6C REGION :

Lake Braddock at Edison (Girls’ Basketball)

The Eagles haven’t been to states since 2019 when they won the 6C Region. After starting the game on a 9-0 run, Edison was able to keep Lake Braddock under control for the remainder of the game, defeating the Bruins 46-34. Not only did they book their ticket to states, but they will play Robinson in the regional final n Saturday.

South County at Hayfield (Boys’ Basketball)

In a game that was hyped up to be a close one, was anything but that. Hayfield making a statement, showing the region, nay the state, why they are undefeated. They dominate the Stallions 84-62 and advance to the region final on Saturday vs. Fairfax.

More Final Scores:

Alexandria City 42, Robinson 49 (Girls)

Fairfax 46, West Potomac 42 (Boys)

6D Region :

Langley at Yorktown (Girls’ Basketball)

Yorktown had one loss against Liberty District opponents all season and it was to Langley. In their third matchup of the season, the Saxons came out ready to play, defeating the Patriots 59-45. They play the Class 6 favorites Madison on Friday in the region final.

Madison at Washington-Liberty (Boys’ Basketball)

The Warhawks and Generals did not disappoint. Madison led by 9 points late, but Washington-Liberty kept their composure, and forced overtime before defeating the Warhawks 61-58 in extra time. They thought that was tough, they take on a hot South Lakes team on the road Friday night for the region title.

More Final Scores:

McLean 33, Madison 53 (Girls)

Marshall 45, South Lakes 51 (Boys)