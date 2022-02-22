NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — We are narrowing down the teams remaining in NOVA for high school basketball. Two more wins for any team will book your place in the state tournament!

6C REGION :

W.T. Woodson at Hayfield (Boy’s Basketball)

It’s undefeated or bust for the Hayfield Hawks, as a loss at this pint in the playoffs would end their season. They improved to 27-0 on the season after beating a tough W.T. Woodson team 63-57. The matchups don’t get any easier, as the Hawks will host South County Thursday.

Fairfax at Edison (Boy’s Basketball)

The Lions were the road team in this one, but had the better record. Edison showed why they were a tough team to beat, as Fairfax wins in a defensive battle, 44-39, setting up a rematch with West Potomac to determine who will go to states.

West Potomac at Edison (Girl’s Basketball)

The Eagles are putting together another strong season, and it showed Tuesday night, defeating a scrappy West Potomac team 63-50. Edison looks to make it back to the state tournament on Thursday.

Mount Vernon at Lake Braddock (Girl’s Basketball)

The Bruins are one of those teams you do not want to see in the postseason. Another strong performance by Lake Braddock, defeating Mount Vernon 62-47. The Bruins will travel to take on Edison Thursday.

More 6C Region Scores:

Jefferson 25, Robinson 57 (Girls)

Fairfax, Alexandria City (Girls)

Annandale 49, South County 59 (Boys)

Lake Braddock 58, West Potomac 63 (Boys)

6D REGION :

Herndon at Madison (Girl’s Basketball)

Another dominant performance by the Madison girls. The returning back-to-back champs are just too much for anyone right now, as they defeated Herndon 85-34 to advance to the semis.

Langley at Oakton (Girl’s Basketball)

After a tough loss in the district semis last week to McLean, the Saxons get a much needed win over Oakton 41-36. Saxons will get a shot at Yorktown in the semis with a state tournament berth on the line.

Wakefield at Madison (Boy’s Basketball)

The Warhawk boys were shooting out of their minds tonight! A much needed performance for them, defeating Wakefield 69-56, and setting up an intriguing matchup with the Liberty District Champs Washington-Liberty on Thursday.

Langley at South Lakes (Boy’s Basketball)

The Seahawks showed why they are the 6D favorites tonight, jumping out to a 16-3 lead over Langley early, and securing the win 59-42. That’s win number 21 for South Lakes, and they will look for number 22 on Thursday against Marshall.

More 6D Region Scores:

Westfield 44, Yorktown 50 (Girls)

South Lakes 40, McLean 47 (Girls)

Westfield 50, Marshall 64 (Boys)

Centreville 54, Washington-Liberty 67 (Boys)