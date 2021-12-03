NOVA Football State Semifinal Preview: Madison, South County square off to decide who advances to state final

NORTHERN VIGINIA (WDVM) — Last year’s high school football season was not too long ago, and even though a lot has changed since then, the matchup to decide who goes to the state final is still the same.

Madison and South County will once again face off to decide who will go to Old Dominion University and play in the Class 6 State Championship game. Last season was in the spring due to COVID-19, and saw these two teams play in an instant classic, with the Stallions coming out on top 29-22.

For Madison, it was a season they will never forget. Last year’s state semifinal run was the farthest a football program has ever gone in school history. However, it was the way the game ended that has been on the minds of every returning Warhawk.

“Losing that game last year kind of left that sour taste in our mouth and it just motivated us to work hard in the off-season,” said Madison senior RB Alex Jreige.

The Warhawks are 12-1 on the season, and are sporting a 12-game winning streak. But everything they have done this season has been so they can get themselves back to this game, and hopefully, have a different outcome.

“This is definitely a big game for us,” said Madison senior WR/S John Hurley. “We’ve been waiting for it since last season when it ended on our field here against the same team in the same game.”

On the other side, South County has had a relatively interesting season. Many people believed they would make it back to the state playoffs, but no one expected it would be the way they did it.

The Stallions finished the regular season with two losses, more than they had in the last two seasons combined, and came into playoffs as the 4-seed in the 6C Region. South County still managed to find a way to beat the top seed Robinson on the road, and go on to win the region.

Form South County, this game is their biggest test of the season, adn they know they are getting a hungry Warhawk football team on Saturday.

“It’s going to come down to effort, intensity, and focus,” said South County head coach Tynan Rolander. “If we can match and beat their effort, intensity and focus, we will be in a really good position to be in a place to win again.”

“We know it’s going to take the whole team to win this game,” said South County senior linebacker Brian Gordon. “We know it’s going to be a tough game in and out. It’s going to be a physical game that we’re going to have to bring our all to just to win.”

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1pm at Madison High School.