COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) - On April 8th, the Maryland General Assembly passed Senate Bill 0439 (SB 439), or better known as the Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act; sending it to Governor Hogan's office for his signature.

"The opportunity to create something that continues to keep student athletes safe with the sense of empowerment, is really significant." said Martin McNair, Jordan's father. "Really in more ways than one, than the actual person thinks about it. So we're really excited, and even though we've done a lot of things in regards to the foundation's mission, however I think this is one of our most significant victories in the work that we're doing."