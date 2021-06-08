Northern Regional Track & Field Championships: Local athletes punch their ticket to state meet

RESTON, Va (WDVM) — Day one of the Class 6 Northern Regional Track and Field Championships took place on Tuesday at South Lakes. For each event, only four athletes will qualify for the state meet held on June 19th.

On the track, there were only four events each for the boys and girls.

In the 4×800 meter relay, Langley’s girls team took home the title in 9:47.05. On the boy’s side, George Marshall edged out Langley by one second, finishing in 8:00.09.

It was all Yasmeen Tinsley in the 100 meter hurdles. The senior from Washington-Liberty finished over a second faster than the rest of the field, winning with the time of 14.59 seconds.

In the 110 hurdles, it was a matchup between Elijah Heitmann of Centreville and William Watson of South Lakes. The senior from Centreville pulled out the victory in 14.72 seconds.

For the 100 meter dash, Chantilly’s Trosoadas Davenport and Westfield’s Emma Seetoo took home the titles in 11.01 seconds and 12.04 seconds respectively.

In the last track event, the 3200 meter run, it was a close one down to the wire in the girls race, with McLean’s Thais Rolly edging out Herndon’s Gillian Bushee by .79 of a second. In the boys race, Arnav Tikhe won by five seconds over his teammate Garrett Woodhouse with a time of 9:10.34.

To the field events, William Wilson won the boy’s long jump (21 feet 6.25 inches), Emma Seetoo won the triple jump (37 feet 11 inches), George Marshall’s Sarah Pounder won the girl’s shot put (34 feet 11 inches), Langley’s Dike Illoh won the boy’s discus (144 feet 10 inches), South Lakes’ Amelia DiBiase emerged victorious in the girl’s pole vault (9 feet 6 inches), Madison’s Jake Reimann took home first in the boy’s pole vault (12 feet 8 inches), and Washington Liberty’s Charles Male clears the highest mark in the high jump to win the event (6 feet).

Day two of the Northern Regional Track and Field Championships will take place Saturday.