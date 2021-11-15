North Hagerstown’s volleyball season comes to an end in the 3A state semifinal against Reservoir

North Hagerstown drop their fifth, and final set against Reservoir, to lose in the 3A State semifinal.

BEL AIR, Md. (WDVM) – Despite coming back from a 2-0 deficit in their semifinal match against the Reservoir Gators, the North Hagerstown Hubs volleyball team would walk away disappointed, after suffering a 3-2 loss. This was their first loss of the season.

“I mean, you play Reservoir, they’re a good team.” said Head Coach Megan Crawford in her opening statement, “Getting down 2-0, against a good team like that, crawling back in. I mean we did back in, had some calls go here and there, and they beat us.”

The Hubs were caught in unfamiliar territory to start their match, trailing by as many as five points in the first set, as the Gators jumped out to a considerable lead behind their multiple points of attack, and their strong serves.

Defensively, the Hubs failed to find their groove early, making things difficult for them to rally back.

“We rotated the lineup around after game one, did a better job of blocking Samiha [Foster], No. 4, but we made too many errors tonight.” said Crawford. “To be honest, I don’t think we made that many errors all season. During our game it unfortunately hurt us.”

“I just feel like we had that one, but unfortunately we did that one to ourselves” said Gabby Grantham-Medley, “We did make a lot of mistakes like Coach Crawford said, but we had that one in our hands, but gotta move on.”

The Hubs will lose the lone senior on the squad, Jaidan O’Donoghue, but will return 10 of the 11 players on their roster from this season, for their next.