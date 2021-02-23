North Hagerstown’s Kevin Hartman focused on his player’s effort, ahead of season

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Winter high school sports will tip off in Washington County, Maryland; on Friday February 26th. As part of the new basketball season; the North Hagerstown Hubs will also return to action; playing a six week season.

Head Coach of the Hubs, Kevin Hartman, preached a message of focus for his players ahead of practice; saying that despite their results through scrimmages, the team can get better just by focusing on their effort, and goals.

He did emphasize, in an interview later, that because of how unusual this season has been, he commends his players for being able to prepare for the season ahead; through all their challenges.

“Some of them are in school, some of them are still virtual, then maybe they are doing every other day.” said Kevin Hartman, “Its tough to get into a routine, I mean you’re on zoom, you’re looking at a computer, that can be somewhat difficult. But when we get into practice, sometimes it takes us a little bit of time. We enjoyed our first scrimmage ,it was on Saturday, which is always a tough day to do anything. So once we start to get more of a flow, – not having practice because of the weather has also had something to do with it. But again, I credit these guys, thrilled with the effort they’ve given me, they’ve done a fantastic job.”

The Hubs will travel to Williamsport, for a road game against the Wildcats to start their season.