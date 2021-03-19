North Hagerstown’s, Aaron Brooks, Advances to NCAA Finals

Sports





Penn State’s Aaron Brooks, left, takes on Minnesota’s Owen Webster during their 184-pound match in the second round of the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday, March 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS,  Mo. (WDVM) – North Hagerstown’s, Aaron Brooks, who is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament at 184 pounds, advanced to the NCAA Finals Friday night defeating the No. 4 seed, Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa in the semifinals.

Using a fast low single, Brooks took down Keckeisen for an early 2-1 lead at the 1:49 mark, which would be the lone score of the opening period.

Brooks escaped to open up the second period to extend his lead to 3-1, and would get through some scrambles to end the period with a 5-1 lead.

The sophomore would give up a late take down but ultimately won the match 6-2 to advance to the NCAA Final.

Brooks, a two-time Big Ten champion for the Nittany Lions, is now 4-0 through the tournament and 13-0 on the season.

The national finals begin at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN.

