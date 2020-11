HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Despite Boonsboro closing the gap, 23-18 in the first set; after North Hagerstown had gotten out to a 21-10 lead – the Hubs closed out the first set winning it 25-19.

North Hagerstown proceeded to win the next two sets, to win the match 3-0.

Senior Drew Wallech played a major role with her play in this game, for the Hubs’ victory.