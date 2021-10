WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) – In a battle of undefeated powerhouses, both North Hagerstown, and Williamsport volleyball put on a show, as the Wildcats hosted the Hubs.

The Hubs would walk out victorious, with a 3-0 win over the Wildcats, their second in the season over them, after beating them 2-0 in the final of the Westminster tournament.

Highlights below are from the final frame in the 3rd set: