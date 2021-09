North Hagerstown Hubs take a time out in their first set, against the Urbana Hawks

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The North Hagerstown Hubs volleyball team remain perfect in their season so far, with a 3-1 win over the Urbana Hawks.

The Hawks would garner a 22-17 lead in the first set at one point, before North played to their strengths and won the first set. Sophia Williams came up with crucial plays towards the end for the Hubs, to help them tie the game at 23.

Highlights for this game will be posted after the 10pm show.