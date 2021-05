The scene at North Hagerstown High school for a softball game between them, and Smithsburg High

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The North Hagerstown Hubs would pick up a 16-10 win over the Smithsburg Leopards softball team, at home.

The Hubs would create a large lead in the 1st inning of the game, heading into the second with a 9-0 lead. Smithsburg would create a fighting chance for themselves, at one point only trailing by five, on a 12-7 deficit.

Highlights will be posted after the 10 PM show.