HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The North Hagerstown Hubs played at home against the Boonsboro Warriors, after a last minute schedule change forced the game to be moved from the Warriors’ home field to North Hagerstown’s.

Both teams seniors were honored before the game, as part of senior night celebrations.

The North Hagerstown Hubs came away with a win in double overtime, winning it 1-0.