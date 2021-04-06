North Hagerstown baseball excited for the chance to play, grateful for season

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – After losing out on their last spring season, the North Hagerstown baseball team are back on the mound; with renewed gratitude for the chance to play the game they love.

It’s a young team, as Head Coach Denny Talbert explains this team has three freshman, and three sophomores on the roster; and only return a handful of players that have varsity experience, from almost two years ago.

Because of their limited experience, it adds a layer of excitement, and difficulty; in terms of navigating through a season, that continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re definitely thankful for the opportunity to play, there is no doubt about it.” said Head Coach Denny Talbert, when asked about the experience of coaching through a season like this. “Last year was super tough for the seniors that left. We never expected to not return, so definitely different. But we just take it one day at a time. We follow the protocols, and try to do as best as we can, with what we typically, normally do.”